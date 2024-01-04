DUNKI DROP 8 SHAH RUKH KHAN UNVEILS CHAL VE WATNA SONG FROM RAJKUMAR HIRANI DIRECTORIAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new song titled Chal Ve Watna from his recent film Dunki on 4, January. The actor shared the song's poster on his Instagram handle with the song's description. Chal Ve Watna is an emotional ode to one's country and nicely encapsulates the essence of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote: "Apni mitti, apna desh kaisa bhi ho, apne liye ghar jaisa hota hai. Jab bhi koi isey chhodkar jaata hoga. Uska dil isi tarah ka koi geet gaata hoga. Chal ve watna... phir milange. Baithke lambi... baat karange. @ipritamofficial, @vidushak aur @javedali4u, so grateful for the gift of this melodious masterpiece jo ab aap sabka ho chuka hai."

The song features Shah Rukh and Taapsee fighting all odds to reach their destination. The two take trains, boat rides, and underwater routes to secretly leave their motherland. There were moments of despair and happiness as the two made their way to achieve their dreams of going abroad.

Dunki' is SRK's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits such as PK, Sanju, 3 Idiots, and Munna Bhai. The comedy-drama is about immigration. Its title comes from the phrase "donkey flight," which refers to the long, meandering, and often deadly ways that individuals all over the world use to get to the countries where they want to immigrate.

The film clashed with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar at the box office. Despite the Salaar wave, Dunki held strong to the theatres both in India and overseas. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer officially entered the Rs 400 crore club globally on Wednesday, according to the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office as of Thursday.

With the success of Dunki, SRK now has three consecutive hits. In January, he released Pathaan, which broke multiple box office records, and in September, he delighted fans with Jawan, directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, SRK is yet to reveal his next project.