Dunki Drop 6: Banda song circles around Shah Rukh Khan and his love for friends and country - watch
Published: 30 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Following the release of the song O Maahi from Dunki Drop 5, the filmmakers have now released Banda, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh released the music video for the song Banda, titled Dunki Drop 6 on Monday on his social media handle. Composed by Pritam, with Diljit Dosanjh on vocals and Kumaar on lyrics, the song is an endearing peppy number with Khan in focus.
In the music video, Shah Rukh and Taapsee are shown overcoming all obstacles to fulfil their dreams of moving to London. The focus of the song is SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and other actors from the movie.