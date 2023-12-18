Hyderabad: Following the release of the song O Maahi from Dunki Drop 5, the filmmakers have now released Banda, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh released the music video for the song Banda, titled Dunki Drop 6 on Monday on his social media handle. Composed by Pritam, with Diljit Dosanjh on vocals and Kumaar on lyrics, the song is an endearing peppy number with Khan in focus.