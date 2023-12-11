DUNKI DROP 5 SHAH RUKH KHAN UNVEILS O MAAHI SONG

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has released Dunki: Drop 5, the melodious romantic track, O Maahi, from his upcoming film. Khan, who not only stars but also produces the film, took to social media to unveil the promotional video of O Maahi, which will have a different version in the movie.

Titled Dunki Drop 5: O Maahi, SRK shared the song on social media, showcasing himself standing in a desert and striking his signature pose. Composed by Pritam and crooned by Arijit Singh, O Maahi has heartfelt lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Vaibhavi Merchant, a frequent collaborator with SRK, has choreographed the song.

Serving as a romantic melody, O Maahi beautifully captures the essence of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's characters, Hardy and Manu, portraying their unconditional love. This heartfelt melody unfolds against the enchanting backdrop of a desert. The video, lasting 4 minutes and 15 seconds, showcases an exquisite proposal scene, with King Khan gracefully performing his iconic arm-spread step amidst explosive chaos. Prior to O Maahi, the film's makers introduced two tracks, Lutt Putt Gaya and Nikle Thi Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, both of which garnered positive responses from fans.

Dunki boasts an ensemble cast with vibrant characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunk narrates a heartwarming tale of four friends and their pursuit of a better life abroad. Inspired by real-life experiences, it weaves together disparate stories of love and friendship, offering both poignant and humorous insights.

Recently, the film unveiled its official trailer titled Dunki: Drop 4, providing a glimpse into Rajkumar Hirani's endearing cinematic world. Opening with SRK aboard a train, the trailer sets the adventurous tone. Introducing the charmingly eccentric characters – including SRK as Hardy and a group of spirited friends like Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli – the trailer teases their shared dream of traveling to London for brighter prospects.