DUNKI DROP 5 SHAH RUKH KHAN SURPRISES FANS WITH NEW TRACK O MAAHI REVEALS MEANING BEHIND FILM TITLE

Hyderabad: Early on Monday morning, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans with Dunki Drop 5. The actor released a teaser for the upcoming song O Maahi from his highly anticipated movie Dunki. SRK also shared the meaning of the film's title Dunki in the social media post.

"Because everyone asks, what does Dunki mean?," SRK wrote as he posted a teaser of the song, Dunki Drop 5: O Maahi, on X (formerly Twitter). "Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi....feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today! #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023," Shah Rukh shared along with the song's teaser.

In the brief 13-second teaser, Shah Rukh Khan strikes his trademark pose while standing in a desert. He is dressed entirely in black. Additionally, the clip says, "Promo version. There are variations of the film."

The song, which is sung by Arijit Singh, has not yet been officially released. The song O Maahi, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, will soon have a music video released by the makers; however, the version in the movie will be different. Fans have responded favourably to the two songs, Lutt Putt Gaya and Nikle Thi Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, that the makers recently released from the film's album.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the ensemble cast of Dunki includes incredibly gifted actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, who all play vibrant characters. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production.

The endearing story of Dunki is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon and is about four friends and their journey to a foreign land. It outlines the difficult but transformative journey they are going to take to realise their aspirations. Dunki is a story based on actual events and is about friendship and love that connects these wildly different tales and offers both tragic and humorous solutions. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on December 21.