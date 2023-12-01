DUNKI DROP 3 NEW TRACK NIKLE THE KABHI HUM GHAR SE FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN TAAPSEE PANNU STARRER WILL MAKE YOU HOMESICK

Hyderabad: The third promotional material for the highly anticipated film Dunki was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan on Friday, which is a song titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. This emotional ode to one's homeland features Shah Rukh Khan, who considers it his favorite song. It expresses the longing to return to one's homeland and reunite with loved ones.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also part of the song, emphasizing the love for one's homeland. The song's lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar, and it is beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam. Fans have previously had the chance to experience the teaser of the movie, followed by an upbeat track titled Lutt Putt Gaya. Now, they can immerse themselves in the sentimental voice of Sonu Nigam with the film's second song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Sonu Nigam, a prominent playback singer in Bollywood during the 90s, has become more discerning in recent years but has been gradually making a comeback to the mainstream with compositions in films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Shehzada, and now Dunki. Pritam is the composer of the film's soundtrack. The song depicts the journey undertaken by Shah Rukh Khan's character and his friends in the film.

Dunki deals with the theme of mass migration of Indian youth to countries like Canada and England. According to the press notes, the song adds an "extra layer of emotion" to the film, focusing on the "heart-warming story of four friends and their endeavor to reach foreign lands." The song delves into the deep pain of longing for one's homeland, a sentiment that deeply resonates with those who are separated from their roots while chasing a brighter future.

In his post on X, Shah Rukh shared the song and wrote, "I am sharing this song that emerged from my heart with you today. Raju and Sonu, by their names alone, seem like part of our own family. And this song, which they both have composed, is also their own. It's about our beloved family members... It's about our land... It's about seeking comfort in the embrace of our nation. Sometimes, we all leave our homes... our villages... our cities... in pursuit of a better life. But our hearts always remain in our homes... in our country. This is my favorite from Dunki."

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The movie is set to hit theaters on December 21.