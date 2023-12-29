Hyderabad: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan started off strong at the box office, and now it has managed to earn over Rs 300 crore worldwide. However, in the domestic circuit, the comedy drama has been witnessing a sharp decline since its release on December 21. With a total of Rs 152.01 crore at the end of its first week, the Shah Rukh Khan film has been witnessing a drop in footfall.

As per trade portal Sacnilk, Dunki earned Rs 9 crore on day 8, bringing its total earnings to Rs 161.01 crore. The film's collection has dropped to single digits, showing irregular earning patterns. The box office collections were severely marred by Prabhas' Salaar, which opened in theatres a day after Dunki was released.

On its opening Thursday, the film had a strong start and made Rs 29.2 crore. However, the box office numbers represented the weakest start of SRK's three films that released earlier this year (Pathaan and Jawan). In India, the film faced massive competition from Prabhas' Salaar. The action-packed thriller Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel, dominated the box office collection despite the difference in their genres.

Seven days later, Dunki brought in Rs 305 crore at the global box office, as per a tweet made by Red Chillies Entertainment on X (formerly Twitter). The film has been doing well internationally as it took just five days for Rajkumar Hirani directorial to surpass the Rs 100 crore threshold. Dunki has already made it into the Bollywood top-grossers club. It is now the eighth-biggest film of the year, surpassing both Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 223 crore) and OMG 2 (Rs 221.75 crore).

The film is co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, and boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.