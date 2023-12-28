DUNKI BOX OFFICE DAY 7 SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER MINTS OVER RS 150 CRORE IN FIRST WEEK

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's maiden collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani - Dunki has been doing fairly well at the box office in the seven days of its release. The one-week report card for Dunki shows the Shah Rukh Khan starrer holding its own at the domestic box office despite the Salaar wave. Though the film has been witnessing a decline in box office collections, Shah Rukh Khan's film managed to breach the Rs 150 crore milestone in India.

The movie has been well-received by audiences with positive word of mouth enabling the film to withstand the stiff competition from Prabhas' Salaar. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 7, the film minted Rs 9.75 crore (across languages). The seven-day total brings the cumulative earnings to over Rs 150 crore in India.

On Wednesday, Dunki's occupancy rate for its Hindi shows was around 19.89%. Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and the National Capital Region (NCR) were among the regions that contributed to the movie's box office receipts the most. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is now eyeing to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. Dunki's global box office receipts as of Tuesday were Rs 283.13 crore.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is based on the illegal backdoor entry method known as "donkey flight," or "dunki," which immigrants use to enter the US, Canada, and the UK. Apart from SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar feature in the comedy drama. The movie debuted in theatres across the globe on December 21, a day prior to the release of Prabhas' Salaar.