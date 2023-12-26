Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering Dunki is his third film in a row to gross more than Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. Due to the Christmas vacation, the comedy-drama performed well on Monday. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in prominent roles.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki raked in more than Rs 125 crore in India by Monday. Dunki made Rs 29.2 crore on day one, Rs 20.12 crore on day two, Rs 25.61 crore on day three, and Rs 30.7 crore on day four, according to the report. On its fifth day, Dunki made Rs 22.50 crore nett in the domestic circuit, taking its total to Rs 128.13 crore nett.

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is billed as a narrative of friendship, border, nostalgia for home, and love. He collaborated on the script with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi. Aside from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with PK fame director Rajkumar. Dunki is a film about an illegal immigration tactic known as "donkey flight."

This is Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action hits Pathaan and Jawan. The film is a wonderful story about four friends, Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who want to settle down in London for a better life but must embark on an arduous yet life-changing trip to do so. Dunki, produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, was released on December 21, a day before Prabhas' Salaar hit theatres. It is presently competing at the box office with Salaar.