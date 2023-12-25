Hyderabad: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, though largely impacted by the box office clash with Salaar, starring Prabhas, managed to stay afloat in the race in its opening weekend. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film grew significantly on Sunday compared to the first three days of its theatrical distribution.

Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's debut collaboration, finished off its first weekend in cinemas on decent numbers. The film was released in theatres on Thursday, December 21, and had a somewhat lacklustre opening day. However, relying on positive word of mouth, the film has now rebounded, grossing over Rs 100 crore in the domestic circuit and Rs 200 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

According to trade reports published by Sacnilk, the film had its best day at the box office till date on Sunday, grossing Rs 32 crore. This brings its domestic net profit in the first four days to Rs 107 crore. The film has also performed well internationally, owing primarily to Shah Rukh's star power in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

According to the Industry tracker, its worldwide gross surpassed Rs 200 crore on Sunday, making it the fourth Bollywood film to do so in its opening weekend this year. According to Sacnilk, Dunki had an overall occupancy of 48% on Sunday. The afternoon and evening shows saw an increase in footfall with he film doing well in nighttime shows.

Domestically, however, Dunki is up against the Telugu action movie Salaar, which opened in theatres on Friday. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play titular roles in the Prashanth Neel directorial, which had the highest opening for an Indian film this year.

Talking about the film, it is a story about illegal immigration. The film was well received by critics and garnered mixed responses from the audience. Apart from SRK, Tapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Vicky Kaushal play key roles in the comedy drama.