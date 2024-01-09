Dunki box office day 19: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints its lowest on third Monday
Published: 2 hours ago
Dunki box office day 19: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints its lowest on third Monday
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's third and last Bollywood film of 2023, hit theatres on December 21 and took in Rs 29.2 crore on its first day at the box office. On January 8, the third Monday, the SRK movie made the least amount of money to date. According to the most recent estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki made Rs 218.17 crore net in the domestic circuit within 19 days of its release.
The Shah Rukh Khan movie made Rs 1.6 crore net on its nineteenth day in theatres in India, down from Rs 4.25 crore net a day before. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial brought in Rs 425.9 crore at the global box office overall, earning Rs 166 crore from overseas and Rs 259.9 crore gross in India. The total amount collected in India during the first week was Rs 160.22 crore net. The net collection for the second week was Rs 46.25 crore. Dunki had an overall Hindi language occupancy rate of 11.42 percent on Monday.
-
We departed from Laltu and have successfully reached your hearts! 😍❤— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 8, 2024
Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI
Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/gd4GrM4Z4c
Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Red Chillies Entertainment shared that the comedy-drama has amassed Rs 444.44 crore in total revenue globally during its eighteen-day run. Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios backed the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Taapsee Pannu feature in important parts in the movie about friendship and love for the motherland.
Dunki, made at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore is already the ninth-biggest film of the year and has already broken into Bollywood's top-grossing film of 2023. With Dunki and his earlier releases of 2023, Jawan and Pathaan, SRK has solidified his industry dominance. Jawan directed by Atlee, made an incredible Rs 1148.32 crore worldwide, while SRK's action-packed Pathaan crossed the Rs 1050.30 crore threshold earlier in the year.
Read More
- Small role huge impact: Netizens floored by Vicky Kaushal's acting skills in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki
- Dunki first reactions out: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's maiden project opens to mixed reviews
- Dunki trailer X reactions: Netizens hail SRK - Rajkumar Hirani combo; convinced of '3rd all time blockbuster loading' after Pathaan and Jawan