Hyderabad: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan continues to hold strong at the box office. On Saturday, the film witnessed a 50 percent increase in footfall at domestic theatres. The film is currently in its second week and witnessed a slight increase in ticket sales of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Even after more than two weeks at the domestic box office, the film has maintained its appeal. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 17th day, Dunki made Rs 3.50 crore, which is more than Rs 1 crore than its Friday collection. Dunki's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 212.22 crore.

Dunki has garnered immense love and gratitude from movielovers across the globe. On January 5, Red Chillies Entertainment announced that the film had already made Rs 422.90 crore globally. Dunki made a substantial profit on its first day of business in India, earning Rs 29.2 crore, but the next day, it saw a dramatic fall in its earnings, coming in at Rs 20.12 crore. Nevertheless, it was able to keep a consistent number, earning Rs 160.22 crore during its opening week. However, in the second week, the collections were less than Rs 50 crore.

With Dunki, Shah Rukh scored a hat trick at the box office in 2023. Pathaan earned Rs 1,050.30 crore at the global box office, Jawan brought in Rs 1,148.32 crore, and now Dunki has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark, maintaining Shah Rukh's record of three box office hits in a single year. Despite not being an action movie, Dunki has achieved great success at the box office.