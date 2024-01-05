Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki is lately experiencing a dip at the box office. The film is in its third week at the box office. The film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani released in theatres on December 21.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 2.65 crore on its 15th day, which is also its second Thursday. So far, it is the film's lowest-grossing box office number in India. According to the portal, the film had a 10.18 percent overall occupancy on Thursday. The film's overall collection in India is presently estimated to be around Rs 206.53 crore.

The film entered the Rs 200 crore club on Thursday despite being caught in a downward spiral. The film made a nett Rs 160.22 crore in the first week. However, after the second week, the film dwindled but recovered during the New Year week. Dunki earned Rs 9.05 crore on day 12, and Rs 3.85 crore on day 13. The film's box office sales remained consistent on day 14, with a minor decline, earning Rs 3.25 crore. However, on day 15, it had its lowest statistics to date.

Apart from Shah Rukh, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key parts. Dunki is a story about friendship, border, longing for home, and love. The script was co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon, and Abhijaat Joshi. It was bankrolled by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film faced a major box office clash with Prabhas' Salaar.