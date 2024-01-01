Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has seen a spike over the weekend, given the New Year celebrations. The SRK starrer witnessed an increase in profits both in the domestic circuit and overseas. The film hit the theatres on December 21, 2023, and after 11 days at the box office, the film has now minted a total collection of Rs 188.22 crore.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial saw a drop on its second day, minting Rs 20.12 crore after debuting at Rs 29.2 crore net in India on Thursday. However, the first Saturday saw a 27.29% increase in collections, with Rs 25.61 crore net, followed by a 19.88% increase on Sunday, making Rs 30.7 crore.

The following weekdays underwent a declining trend, with the first Tuesday seeing the biggest slump of 52.47%. Despite the midweek drought, the film ended its first week with a total of Rs 160.22 crore. Dunki entered its second weekend with a relatively high sale of tickets at the box office counters. However, the actual pump came on the second Sunday, when receipts soared to Rs 12.9 crore, a 43.33% increase over Saturday's earnings of Rs 9 crore.

Dunki's India net collection currently stands at Rs 188.22 crore after 11 days in the theatres. On Sunday, the film had an aggregate occupancy of 38.49 percent. With the holiday season, the film is expected to perform well on Monday as well.

On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani's film has so far retained a strong hold on the global box office. According to Sacnilk, the film amassed Rs 350 crore as of Day 10 (Saturday). Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment on X posted that the film had earned Rs 361.30 crore worldwide as of December 31st.