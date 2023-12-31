Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's maiden project together Dunki debuted in theatres on December 21, registering an opening haul of Rs 29.2 crore. Though the film opened with decent numbers, it slowly gave in to the Salaar wave. However, during the weekend overlooking the new year, the film picked up its pace again.

The film is Shah Rukh Khan's third and last Bollywood film of 2023 after delivering massive hits like Jawan and Pathan. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki, on its tenth day at the box office, made a staggering Rs 9.25 crore in India, taking its total collections to Rs 176.47 crore net. On its second Friday, the movie made the least amount of money raking in Rs 7.25 crore net.

However, on Saturday, it hopped back on. Dunki had an overall Hindi language occupancy rate of 28.11 percent on Saturday. Meanwhile, the worldwide box office receipts for the film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani stands over Rs 340 crore. Taking to X, the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment announced that Dunki has amassed Rs 340.10 crore in total collections globally in just ten days of its release.

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. Apart from SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Taapsee Pannu feature in significant parts. The comedy-drama is based on the practice of "donkey flight," which is an illegal immigration method.