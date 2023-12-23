Hyderabad: Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki seems to have encountered a stumbling block. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie received a mixed response from both critics and audiences. Despite a promising start at the box office on its opening day, the film saw a significant decline by over 29 % in India on its second day.

After a good opening on Thursday, Dunki experienced a dip in box office numbers on the second day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, garnered Rs 20.50 crore on Friday, resulting in a total domestic collection of Rs 49.7 crore nett. Comparatively, the film's two-day collections in India fall below the opening day figures of SRK’s previous releases, Pathaan and Jawan, which amassed Rs 57 crore and Rs 75 crore respectively. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan’s third release this year.

Meanwhile, on Friday SRK's wife Gauri, who is co-producer of Dunki, shared update on the film's global box office collection. Her Instagram post read, "Winning love worldwide! 58 crore worldwide GBOC." The caption read in Hindi, "Came from a long distance... Now it seems that we will go a long distance, with your love...Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!"

According to Sacnilk's reports, Dunki registered an overall 25 per cent occupancy on Friday. The release of Prabhas starrer Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, seems to have significantly impacted the collections of SRK's film. Conversely, Salaar has performed exceptionally well in the domestic market, set to surpass Rs 100 crore across all languages in just two days, featuring stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan among others.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that both Salaar and Dunki secured positions in the weekend Top 10 in Malaysia. Salaar debuted in North America's Top 5 for the Christmas weekend, while Dunki found its place among the Top 10 films chosen by audiences during this festive season.