Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, has maintained a steady performance at the box office. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama is facing tough competition from Prabhas' action thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki witnessed its lowest-ever gross on the sixth day, as the box office numbers declined by 58.88 percent. Early estimates suggest that Dunki managed to make Rs 10.25 crore in India on Tuesday.

According to the aforementioned report, Dunki had an impressive start at the box office, with earnings of Rs 29.2 crore on its release day, followed by Rs 20.12 crore on the second day, Rs 25.61 crore on the third day, Rs 30.7 crore on the fourth day, and Rs 24.32 crore on the fifth day. However, the flick saw its lowest collection on its first Tuesday, only managing to mint Rs 10.25 crore.

As of now, the movie has accumulated a 6-day total of Rs 137.45 crore at the domestic box office. The film, which also features Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in significant roles, marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani.

Penned by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming story of four friends and their pursuit of reaching foreign shores. Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's third and final release of 2023 after consecutive action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.