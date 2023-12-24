DUNKI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3 SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER REGISTERS JUMP DESPITE COMPETITION FROM PRABHAS SALAAR

Hyderabad: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, opened in theatres on December 3 and had a solid opening weekend. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed more than Rs 70 crore in India in three days. However, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer failed at the box office in comparison to his previous two blockbusters this year, Pathaan and Jawan.

According to the report, the film earned Rs 29.2 crore on day one and Rs 20.12 crore on day two. On its third day in India, Dunki's earnings increased significantly, earning a total of Rs 26 crore nett, taking its total to Rs 75.32 crore nett. Apart from the Bollywood superstar, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles. The film marks the maiden project of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani of 3 idiots and PK fame.

The film is a story about four friends and their journey to reach foreign shores, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It depicts the difficult but life-changing journey the four friends embark on in order to realise their ambitions. It is based on real-life events and opened to mixed reviews on Thursday.

Several critics were underwhelmed by the highly-discussed film, marketed as a comedy- drama about illegal immigration, and the fact that the hysteria didn't quite reach the fever pitch of Shah Rukh's last two releases. Though the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was off to a decent start at the box office, it appears that the film's box office was hampered as a result of a box office clash with Prabhas' Salaar, which hit theatres on Friday.

Salaar, on the other hand, had a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 15.50 crore nett in Hindi. On its first day, it grossed Rs 95 crore nett across all languages. It remains to be seen how Dunki and Salaar perform at the box office in the coming days.