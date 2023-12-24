Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer registers jump despite competition from Prabhas' Salaar
Published: 14 minutes ago
Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan starrer registers jump despite competition from Prabhas' Salaar
Published: 14 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, opened in theatres on December 3 and had a solid opening weekend. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed more than Rs 70 crore in India in three days. However, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer failed at the box office in comparison to his previous two blockbusters this year, Pathaan and Jawan.
According to the report, the film earned Rs 29.2 crore on day one and Rs 20.12 crore on day two. On its third day in India, Dunki's earnings increased significantly, earning a total of Rs 26 crore nett, taking its total to Rs 75.32 crore nett. Apart from the Bollywood superstar, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles. The film marks the maiden project of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani of 3 idiots and PK fame.
-
#Dunki takes one of the lowest start of 2023.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 22, 2023
#ShahRukhKhan starrer opened to DECENT numbers at the worldwide Box Office.
India Nett -… pic.twitter.com/0zsVPzZJoT
-
December 23rd India Box Office— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2023
#Prabhas' #Salaar vs #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki
Salaar has SOLD a fantastic 18,93,174 tickets from 12959 shows with 48.43% occupancy.
National Chains
PVR - 1,80,047 - ₹ 6.82 cr
INOX - 1,30,135 - ₹ 4.50 cr
Cinepolis - 70,088 - ₹ 2.61 cr… pic.twitter.com/7rYWG8aWcq
The film is a story about four friends and their journey to reach foreign shores, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It depicts the difficult but life-changing journey the four friends embark on in order to realise their ambitions. It is based on real-life events and opened to mixed reviews on Thursday.
-
WW Box Office#Salaar Day 1 > #Dunki Day 1+2+3 combined.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 23, 2023
||#Prabhas | #ShahRukhKhan|| pic.twitter.com/dIZefz8CKJ
Several critics were underwhelmed by the highly-discussed film, marketed as a comedy- drama about illegal immigration, and the fact that the hysteria didn't quite reach the fever pitch of Shah Rukh's last two releases. Though the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was off to a decent start at the box office, it appears that the film's box office was hampered as a result of a box office clash with Prabhas' Salaar, which hit theatres on Friday.
-
WW Box Office#Salaar Day 1 > #Dunki Day 1+2+3 combined.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 23, 2023
||#Prabhas | #ShahRukhKhan|| pic.twitter.com/dIZefz8CKJ
Salaar, on the other hand, had a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 15.50 crore nett in Hindi. On its first day, it grossed Rs 95 crore nett across all languages. It remains to be seen how Dunki and Salaar perform at the box office in the coming days.
Also read :
- Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer declines by over 29 % in India as Prabhas' Salaar storms ahead
- 'Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao...': SRK to fans as crowd celebrate Dunki release outside theaters, superstar hopes of delivering 'entertaining' film
- Dunki first reactions out: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's maiden project opens to mixed reviews