Dunki box office collection day 13: SRK starrer records lowest single-day haul yet
Published: 20 minutes ago
Dunki box office collection day 13: SRK starrer records lowest single-day haul yet
Published: 20 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Dunki experienced a significant decline in box office collections post the holiday season, reaching its lowest single-day earnings of Rs 3.85 crore according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The anticipated drop came after the bustling Christmas and New Year periods. As of now, the film has amassed Rs 200.62 crore in India and less than Rs 400 crore worldwide.
While Dunki has slowed down at the box office, the buzz in trend hints that the comedy drama still has potential of surpassing the global earnings of Shah Rukh's Chennai Express, which made Rs 423 crore. Dunki, however, is falling short of the feat that King Khan's Jawan and Pathaan achieved last year. While it's unlikely to match the heights of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which grossed Rs 342 crore domestically and Rs 586 crore globally, Dunki is poised to become the highest-grossing comedy drama in the post-pandemic era, a time predominantly dominated by big action films.
Meanwhile, King Khan's comeback in the global box office, with the combined earnings of the three movies surpassing Rs 2,598 crore, indicates a promising trend. The final global figure for Dunki will be clearer upon the conclusion of its theatrical run. With no other releases until Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter on January 25, Dunki and Prabhas' action-packed Salaar, released on December 22 and grossing over Rs 627 crore worldwide, will continue to command the box office.
Read More
- SRK returns from New Year holiday with Gauri and AbRam Khan, dodges paparazzi -watch
- Viral alert! Shah Rukh Khan makes fans swoon at Dunki Dubai promotions as he grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya and Jhoome Jo Pathaan
- King Khan takes crown on UK's Top 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list for 2023, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra follow