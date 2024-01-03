DUNKI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 13 SRK STARRER RECORDS LOWEST SINGLE DAY HAUL YET

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Dunki experienced a significant decline in box office collections post the holiday season, reaching its lowest single-day earnings of Rs 3.85 crore according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The anticipated drop came after the bustling Christmas and New Year periods. As of now, the film has amassed Rs 200.62 crore in India and less than Rs 400 crore worldwide.

While Dunki has slowed down at the box office, the buzz in trend hints that the comedy drama still has potential of surpassing the global earnings of Shah Rukh's Chennai Express, which made Rs 423 crore. Dunki, however, is falling short of the feat that King Khan's Jawan and Pathaan achieved last year. While it's unlikely to match the heights of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which grossed Rs 342 crore domestically and Rs 586 crore globally, Dunki is poised to become the highest-grossing comedy drama in the post-pandemic era, a time predominantly dominated by big action films.