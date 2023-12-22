DUNKI BO COLLECTION DAY 1 SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER FAILS TO BREAK OPENING DAY RECORDS SET BY HIS PREVIOUS HITS PATHAAN AND JAWAN

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, started on a strong note as it hit theatres amid much fanfare on Thursday. However, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki could not match the opening day collections of his previous two enormous hits, Jawan and Pathaan. While the film debuted to a lot of fan frenzy, it didn't quite meet box office expectations. As per early estimates, the movie made an estimated net collection of about Rs 30 crores despite its lone mid-week release.

The first-day numbers were released by industry tracker Sacnilk and according to the portal, Dunki collected Rs 30 crore on Thursday across all languages. The comedy-drama movie had an overall occupancy of 25.71%, according to the portal. The article claimed that the movie's performance in mass-centric regions fell short of SRK's prior blockbusters. However, Dunki managed to establish a foothold in Hyderabad, where the actor's previous films also performed wonderfully.

According to the opening day stats, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, SRK's Pathaan and Jawan, and even Ranbir Kapoor's Animal have all performed better than Dunki on their first day. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, made Rs 57 crores on its opening day. Jawan earned Rs 74.50 crores, breaking Pathaan's record. Ranbir Kapoor's most recent box office smash, Animal, had a staggering opening of Rs 63 crores, while Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 made a debut with Rs 40.1 crore.

Now, it would be interesting to see what kind of box office receipts Dunki generates after Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's eagerly awaited Salaar opens on Friday, December 22. Both the mass films are going to face a box office clash from Friday thereon.