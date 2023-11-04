Here's when makers will drop teaser for Dum Masala song from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram
Published: 48 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated debut single from the upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram is generating quite a buzz and is set to be released earlier than initially planned due to unexpected developments. The excitement surrounding this release has reached a peak, but recent events have led to a change in the original schedule.
WAIT IS OVER!! 🔥🤩— Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) November 4, 2023
Get ready to witness The Highly Inflammable Superstar ‘s #GunturKaaram MASS in the first single #DumMasala 💥
Promo out TOMORROW 11:07 AM!
A @MusicThaman Musical 🎹🥁@urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @sreeleela14 @meenakshiioffl @vamsi84 @manojdft @NavinNooli… pic.twitter.com/jpEwUxtLyz
Today, producer Naga Vamsi pleasantly surprised Mahesh Babu's fans by announcing that the first single, Dum Masala, from Guntur Kaaram would be unveiled on November 7. However, a leaked snippet of the song from the movie seems to have prompted the makers to reschedule the release. Initially, the song was intended to be launched on the same date to celebrate Trivikram's 52nd birthday, but it now appears that the release might be moved up due to the leaked content.
The makers are planning to release a teaser for the song titled Dum Masala tomorrow at 11:07 a.m. To announce this, a poster featuring Mahesh Babu enjoying a puff was unveiled. As the first song from SSMB28 is on the verge of release, the question on everyone's mind is whether music composer S Thaman can meet the high expectations of the audience, a question that will be answered in the days to come.
-
When 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 meets 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣, it will be a CRACKER at the BOX OFFICE 💣💥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) October 24, 2023
With immense pride, we bring you the HIGHLY INFLAMMABLE COMBO of Reigning Superstar @urstrulymahesh & Wizard of Words #Trivikram's #GunturKaaram in the USA 🤩🌶️
Never before kind of… pic.twitter.com/JeetkYVPSH
Bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram is set to be a family-oriented entertainer with elements of mass appeal. The upcoming film also stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in significant roles. The film's production is progressing rapidly, and Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, coinciding with the Sankrathi festival season.