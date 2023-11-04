Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated debut single from the upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram is generating quite a buzz and is set to be released earlier than initially planned due to unexpected developments. The excitement surrounding this release has reached a peak, but recent events have led to a change in the original schedule.

Today, producer Naga Vamsi pleasantly surprised Mahesh Babu's fans by announcing that the first single, Dum Masala, from Guntur Kaaram would be unveiled on November 7. However, a leaked snippet of the song from the movie seems to have prompted the makers to reschedule the release. Initially, the song was intended to be launched on the same date to celebrate Trivikram's 52nd birthday, but it now appears that the release might be moved up due to the leaked content.

The makers are planning to release a teaser for the song titled Dum Masala tomorrow at 11:07 a.m. To announce this, a poster featuring Mahesh Babu enjoying a puff was unveiled. As the first song from SSMB28 is on the verge of release, the question on everyone's mind is whether music composer S Thaman can meet the high expectations of the audience, a question that will be answered in the days to come.