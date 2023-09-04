DULQUER SALMAAN WISHES WIFE AMAAL ON BIRTHDAY WITH SWEET POST ADITI RAO HYDARI NAZRIYA FAHADH FOLLOW SUIT

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan wrote a sweet birthday message for his wife Amaal Salmaan on Monday.

Dulquer took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with the caption "Ammmmm!! Mammaaaaa !!! These are the two most common words in our home. You always find the energy for us, no matter how tired you are or how long your day has been. We've already congratulated you a dozen times. I see you changing but never altering who you are. You effortlessly play so many roles in life. Your peaceful strength and natural capacity to nurture attracts a large number of people into our lives. Thank you for always being who you are. Am, I wish you a very happy birthday! I've loved you for a long time!"

Dulquer and Amaal were seen twinning in white clothing and standing in a gorgeous place in the first photo. In the second picture, Dulquer can be seen looking at his wife. Fans swamped the comment area with red hearts and fire emoticons shortly after he published the photos.

Reacting to the post, Malavika Menon commented, “Happy birthday gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “Made for each other. Your love, truly inspiring for others.” “How adorable,” a user wrote.

Dulquer and Amaal have been married since 2011 and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. Not only the doting husband, industry friends of Amaal also took to their social media accounts to wish her on her special day.

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hyadri took to Instagram Stories to share a lovely picture with Amaal. Along with the picture, she wrote: happy happy amuuuuuuuu. Have the bestest year! Similarly, Nazriya Fahadh, actor and wife of Fahadh Faasil, also posted a lovely birthday wish.

The actor wrote: "Happy birthday to my sister from another mister ….🥹❤️ I love u so much ama …what would I do without u …. The most beautiful inside out … U my own … #rideordie #sitersforlife👭"

On the work front, Salmaan is basking in the success of Guns and Gulaabs. The Raj and DK directorial is available on Netflix. Apart from that his theatrical release King Of Kotha has been performing decently in theatres.

