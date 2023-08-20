Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller King of Kotha, has addressed the recent buzz surrounding comments made by actor Rana Daggubati during a promotional event in Hyderabad. Rana's statement, which gained significant attention, was perceived by many to be a subtle reference to Sonam Kapoor. Rana had recounted an incident during the shooting of a Hindi film starring Dulquer, where an unnamed 'big Hindi film heroine' had caused disruptions due to her lack of focus on set.

Although Rana didn't explicitly mention Sonam Kapoor's name, the internet was quickly drawn, leading to a flurry of discussions. Recognizing the growing controversy, Rana promptly issued an apology to Sonam Kapoor and expressed that his remarks were intended in a light-hearted manner.

Days later, Dulquer broke his silence on the matter during a promotional interview. He took a neutral stance, refusing to delve deeply into the issue. Dulquer's response reflected his diplomatic approach, focusing on maintaining positive relationships within the industry. He highlighted the camaraderie he shares with his colleagues and peers, emphasizing his relaxed nature and aversion to complaints.

"It is his statement, so I don't want to dive into it. I cherish every one. I feel that I have a wonderful group of friends, including co-actors and industry peers. I'm easygoing; I don't usually complain, and I'm fine. I believe whatever he chose to say, maybe he wasn't considering it fully. That's why he apologized. He's a close friend, and I suppose he was concerned that it impacted all of us, so he clarified." - Dulquer Salmaan

Rana's initial remarks, delivered during the King of Kotha promotional event, alluded to a behind-the-scenes incident during Dulquer's involvement in a Hindi film. Rana recounted how he had visited the set, where the heroine in question appeared distracted by a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. This distraction adversely affected the quality of the shots and reportedly caused frustration among the crew. The situation gained widespread media attention, prompting Rana to clarify his words and express remorse for any misunderstanding.

