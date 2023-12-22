Hyderabad: Actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his twelfth wedding anniversary by sharing a couple of adorable pictures with his wife, Amaal Salmaan. To mark the occasion, Dulquer treated his fans with a glimpse into their anniversary celebrations on Friday noon, showcasing their lovely smiles. The couple exchanged vows on December 22, 2011.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer posted the pictures along with a heartfelt caption, reflecting on their twelve-year journey. He expressed how time seemed to fly by as they faced life together, acknowledging the significance of this annual milestone. Dulquer also acknowledged his wife's unwavering support and constant positivity, never allowing anything to overshadow their bond.

He wrote, "12 years and counting Am! When we look back at it, seems like a big number. But actually the years have been flying by as we navigate life. Annually it’s around this time that I weigh out the year. All the ups, downs, wins and losses. And every year I realise that you’ve been my rock through everything. No matter what, you remain calm and smiling. Nothing is too big or too small. Nothing is too good or too bad. And that one quality of yours always centers me."

"Happy Anniversary Baby. Thank for being my calm and my center. My rock and my anchor," Dulquer added, expressing his gratitude for her being the pillar of strength in his life, and concluded with a toast to many more years of togetherness.

While Dulquer's latest release, the Malayalam film King of Kotha, produced by his own company, Wayfarer Films, received mixed reviews and fell short of box office expectations, his future projects hold great promise. He is set to star in KH 234, where he will share the screen with Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma. Additionally, he is venturing into the Telugu film industry with Lucky Bhaskar, directed by Venky Atluri, and will also feature in the Tamil film Kaa.