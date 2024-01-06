Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan along with his family is currently in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to celebrate the wedding festivities of his daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare. The couple recently had a private ceremony in Mumbai and are now continuing their celebrations in the City of Lakes. Ira has been sharing glimpses of their joyous moments in Udaipur on her social media.

Ira posted a picture on Instagram wearing a white mini dress paired with a black jacket and stylish shades, captioning it "Because we’re playing dress-up all week ☺️." Ira and Nupur's wedding isn't just about family and friends; fitness is also a key part. Nupur, a fitness enthusiast, has seemingly incorporated fitness sessions into their celebrations. Ira shared photos of them and their friends doing handstands, jokingly questioning if their wedding could go without workouts. "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts? @nupur_popeye," wrote Ira alongside pictures.

Another video shared by Ira featured Nupur's mother, Pritam Shikhre, along with actor Mithila Palkar, grooving to Rajasthani folk music. The three-day celebration is set to host family and guests, concluding on January 10 in Udaipur.