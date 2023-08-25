Hyderabad: Dream Girl 2, the much-awaited sequel, was released today and has already received positive feedback from netizens across social media platforms. Ayushmann Khurrana takes on many roles once more, this time opposite Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the legendary Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, has already received praise from netizens, who have referred to it as a hilarious and wholesome family entertainer.

Ayushmann Khurrana's perfect portrayal of a man with an unusual capacity to replicate women's voices in Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, led to a series of amusing misadventures. The sequel to the amusing voyage promises to take it to new heights. The excitement surrounding the film's release is evident, as excited individuals have flocked to theatres across the country to watch the First Day First Show.

As fans flock to Twitter to share their thoughts and ideas on this latest cinematic offering, the social media realm is buzzing with their initial impressions. Internet users who watched the film took to the micro-blogging site to give their reviews, some of which are shared below.

While the first Dream Girl did extremely well at the box office, Dream Girl 2 has also raised the bar. Given the excitement, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is projected to do well at the box office. However, the picture will compete with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which is still doing well, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, takes her shenanigans to a whole new level in this sequel. This time, he not only lends his voice to Pooja, but also totally immerses himself in her character, resulting in hysterical situations as he teases and deceives various men. The trailer features a brilliant group of well-known comic actors such as Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, and others.

