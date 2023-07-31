DREAM GIRL 2 TEASER AYUSHAMANN KHURRANA AKA POOJA LEAVES AUDIENCE WANTING FOR MORE NETIZENS ASK WHAT WAS THIS

Hyderabad: The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 dropped teaser of the film on Monday. The makers indeed tease the audience with the release of the latest promotional asset as netizens are seemingly trying to wrap their heads around Dream Girl 2 teaser.

Anticipation around Dream Girl 2 teaser was rife for a long as the makers have been treating the audience with interesting promos from the film. But when the teaser of Ayushmann's Dream Girl 2 dropped it seemingly left netizens wanting for more. The 14-seconder video reveals nothing that has been not shared before. The video is a montage of Ayushmann aka Pooja's shots in a red saree while Dil Ka Telephone from Dream Girl plays in the background.

Soon after makers dropped Dream Girl 2 teaser, netizens flooded Balaji Motion Pictures' comment section on YouTube with queries about what they just saw. Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote, "This is actually teasing the audience," while another echoed the same feeling and wrote, "It's not teaser but announcement video." Meanwhile, a user questioned the length of the teaser and said, "It ended even before it started."

After teasing the audience enough, the makers will be releasing Dream Girl 2 trailer tomorrow. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the upcoming comedy is the sequel to Dream Girl which was a big hit at the box office in 2019. Besides Ayushmann and Ananya, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh among others.

