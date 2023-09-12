Hyderabad: Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana has proved to be an unstoppable force at the Indian box office. The film has raked in rs 100 crore in spite of the massive Jawan wave.

The comedy-entertainer began its journey at the box office on an extremely promising note, with an incredible opening of 10.69 crore, the highest opening for Ayushmann's career. Since then, the film has not looked back, and has only moved forward with incredible numbers and overwhelming audience support. Following its third-week run at the BO, the film has continued its triumph and has etched its name into the renowned 100 crore club in the domestic market.

Dream Girl 2 has demonstrated its mettle at the box office, entering the 100 crore club in just three weeks. Dream Girl 2 has earned the title of blockbuster by raising the flag of victory at the box office. Everyone, from the critics to the fans, poured love on the film as is evident by its hopeful box office receipts.

The majority of the credit for Dream Girl 2 goes to Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which roped in the versatile actor to play Karam and Pooja and bankrolled the comic entertainer to keep fans entertained. Celebrating the huge benchmark, Ananya took to Instagram to share a throwback dance rehearsal video with the caption: "My first century!! 🥹💯 it’s not just about the number (which I do admit feels great 😉) but it’s also proof of the love #DreamGirl2 has gotten from the audiences ❤️ which I’m forever grateful for 🙏🏼 thank you to EVERYONE who made it possible 😇 Now BUY 1 GET 1 TICKET FREE on #DreamGirl2InCinemas 🌹"

Meanwhile, Ayushmann too shared a post on the social media site to thank his fans and followers for showing support for his film. The film stars an ensemble cast comprising Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi among others. Dream Girl 2 hit theatres on August 25, 2023.

