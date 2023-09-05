DREAM GIRL 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 12 AYUSHMANN KHURRANA ANANYA PANDAY STARRER STUCK IN DOWNWARD SPIRAL

Hyderabad: Following a strong weekend performance, Ayushmann Khurrana's film had a significant decrease. Early predictions from Sacnilk.com indicate that the film will earn Rs 2.80 crore on its 12th day of release. The film made Rs 2.80 crore on its second Monday, a 65.43 percent decrease from the Rs 8.10 crore generated on Sunday, September 4.

Despite the Gadar 2 frenzy, the comedy picture starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday had a great first week in theatres. However, the Dream Girl 2 team had a difficult day on Tuesday. The film's total box office collection after twelve days is roughly Rs 91.76 crore. In the Hindi market, the Raaj Shandiliyaa-directed film had a 14.05 percent occupancy on Tuesday.

While it debuted impressively, exceeding Rs 10 crore, and earned great reviews, its collection decreased on its second Friday, with Jawan only three days away. However, the picture gained traction over the weekend and has a chance to perform till Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan arrives in theatres on September 7.

With nearly Rs 90 crore in earnings, the film hopes to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. However, it appears improbable that the picture will now gross more than Rs 100 crore. Crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone would have been possible on ordinary days, but with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hitting theatres on this Thursday, it becomes unlikely that Dream Girl 2 would enter the club.

In the film, Ayushmann plays Karam, a young man from Mathura whose financial hardships force him to pretend as a woman, Pooja. Ayushmann's drag persona in Dream Girl, the first film of the series, was a hit with audiences, and the film became one of the actor's most successful projects. The sequel topped the previous records, and became the biggest opening of Khurrana's career, grossing Rs 10.15 crores on August 25.

