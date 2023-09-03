Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana, who carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, finally registered a hit after four years at the box office. The actor had a successful run with Bala in 2019 and now Dream Girl 2 has brought in the much-required relief to the actor. The film hit the theatres on August 25 amid the Gadar 2 wave.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, his latest venture Dream Girl 2 has earned Rs 85.56 crore after 10 days in theatres. Following a first-week gross of Rs 67 crore, the film minted Rs 7.50 on its tenth day. Dream Girl 2 was released at a time when Gadar 2 was ruling the box office and even OMG 2 was doing well.

Given the competition, the film held its own. The Ayushmann and Ananya starrer will now square off against Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan coming up next week. Jawan is all set for release on September 7 and is most likely to impact Dream Girl 2's dream run.

Ayushmann had a streak of flops before Dream Girl 2. His most recent flicks, An Action Hero, Doctor G, Anek, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, failed to draw audiences to the theatres. An Action Hero earned Rs 10.89 crore, Doctor G earned Rs 26.45 crore, Anek earned Rs 8.15 crore, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earned Rs 28.26 crore at the box office. Even before the pandemic, Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, barely grossed Rs 60.78 crore.

Dream Girl 2 surpassed this milestone in its first week. Ayushmann's last box office success was Bala in 2019, which grossed Rs 116.81 crore. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the Dream Girl franchise, which is Ayushmann's biggest hit till now. When it was released in 2019, the film grossed Rs 142.26 crore. It appears unlikely that Dream Girl 2 will be able to break this record, considering that its collections will drop next week with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, and Abhishek Bannerjee. Ayushmann Khurrana will rejoin his Bala director Amar Kaushik for Vampires of Vijay Nagar. He'll be sharing the screen with brother Aparshakti Khurrana.

