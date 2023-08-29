Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's latest release Dream Girl 2 released amid a strong Gadar 2 wave. The film had a decent start at the box office but has only over a week to enjoy the theatrical run before it faces another strong competition when Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits the screens on September 7. After witnessing a major decline on Monday, Dream Girl 2 remained steady at the box office on Tuesday.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 is likely to collect over Rs 5.50 crore nett in India on day 5 of its release. Dream Girl 2 opened at the domestic box office at Rs 10.69 crore and minted over Rs 14.02 crore on its second day. On Sunday, the film raked in Rs 16 crore before it dropped drastically on day 4 at Rs 4.70 crore nett in India. Made on a reported budget of Rs 35 crore, the film will have tough days ahead as SRK's highly anticipated action thriller arrives in theatres on September 7. At the end of its 5-day run in theatres, Dream Girl 2 is likely to mint over Rs 51.63 crore nett in India.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Khurrana's 2021 release of the same name. In the sequel set in Mathura, Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-dresser who has to switch between the two roles of Karam and Pooja to make money so that he can marry the love of his life Pari, played by Ananya.

