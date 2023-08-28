Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's latest release Dream Girl 2 had a good start at the box office on its opening day. The film witnessed growth for two consecutive days before declining drastically on Monday. Early estimates for box office collections of Dream Girl 2 day 4 hint at a drop of 68% in India. After the weekend, Monday collections witnessing a drop is a usual box office phenomenon. But, the ratio for Dream Girl 2 is seemingly a little higher given the film's performance over the weekend amid the Gadar 2 wave.

On Monday, the makers of Dream Girl 2 announced that the film has raised Rs 40.71 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first weekend. Meanwhile, the early estimates for Dream Girl 2 day 4 by industry tracker Sacnilk hint at a drastic decline in numbers. The film headlined by Ayushmann and Ananya is likely to rake in Rs 5 crore nett in India. Dream Girl 2 had an overall occupancy of 10.17% in the Hindi market on Monday.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama which is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name, opened with Rs 10.69 crore in India. The film continued to lure the audience during the first weekend with a business of Rs 14.02 crore on day 2 followed by an impressive Rs 16 crore on day 3.

Set against the backdrop of Mathura, Dream Girl 2 features Khurrana in the role of Karam, who decides to cross-dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry Pari, played by Ananya. The film also boasts of stellar ensemble that includes, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh. Dream Girl 2 hit the screens on August 25.

READ | Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Netizens heap praise on Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's laugh riot