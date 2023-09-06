Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer romantic comedy Dream Girl 2 managed to brave Gadar 2 at the box office. Before the film completes two weeks in theaters, competition from another tentpole film awaits as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan releases on September 7. Dream Girl 2 is really close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India but it will be an uphill task with Jawan arriving in theaters tomorrow. The box office for Dream Girl 2 is already on a downward spiral as the collections are likely to decline by 16.6% on day 13, Wednesday.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 may earn Rs 2.50 crore nett in India on day 13. Which is Rs 1.50 crore less than what the film raked in the previous day. With this, the total comes to Rs 94.46 crore nett at the domestic market. On Wednesday, Dream Girl 2 had an overall occupancy of 12.59 % in Hindi market. Meanwhile, the makes shared that the worldwide gross Dream Girl 2 has crossed Rs 118.86 crore.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to his 2019 release of the same name. The film bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Dream Girl 2 would have crossed Rs 100 crore mark had there been no tough competitor in Gadar 2. In days to come, the film, however, will have to hold its own to stay in contention as it prepares to face Jawan at the box office. What could affect Dream Girl 2 more is the show times and screen count as Jawan will reportedly hit over 5000 screens nationwide.

