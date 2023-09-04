Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dream Girl 2, which has not only minted big at the box office but also braved the wave of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. After witnessing growth in the collection on its second Sunday, the numbers might slightly drop at the box office on day 11, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the romantic comedy opened in theatres at a decent number and went on to earn a staggering Rs 16 crore nett on its first Sunday. The movie slowed down since its first Monday but it showed progress on its tenth day, bringing in Rs 8.34 crore net in its collection. However, on day 11, the film is likely to gather just Rs 3 crore nett. At the end of the 11-day run in theatres, the film's overall collection is expected to rake in approximately Rs 89.40 crore at the box office in India.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 is made on a reported budget of Rs 35 crore. In the rom-com, which is the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name, the actor returns to the role of Karam, who decides to dress up as a woman with the name Pooja in order to earn enough money to wed Ananya Panday, who plays the love of his life. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav among others.