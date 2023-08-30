DREAM GIRL 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION AYUSHMANN KHURRANA STARRER AIMS TO CROSS RS 60 CR MARK ON DAY 6

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 is managing to lure audiences to cinema halls amid the Gadar 2 wave. On day 6, the romantic drama helmed by Raaj Shaandilya is likely to witness 19% growth at the domestic box office, early estimates suggest.

After having underperforming releases in An Action Hero and Liger respectively, Ayushmann, and Ananya are seemingly enjoying the audience's love that is coming their way after the release of Dream Girl 2. The film registered decent opening numbers upon its release on August 25. With day 1 of Rs 10.69 crore nett in India, Dream Girl 2 crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within five days of its release.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film is likely to witness a jump at the domestic box office on Wednesday. On day 6, Dream Girl 2 is said to be collecting Rs 7 crore nett in India which will push the total to Rs 59 crore. Meanwhile, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 12.24% in Hindi market on August 30.

Set in Mathura, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Ayushmann's 2019 released hit comedy of the same name. The original featured Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann while Ananya replaced her in the sequel. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 35 crore by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 is braving the Gadar 2 frenzy while it awaits tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated action thriller Jawan which will hit the screens on September 7.

