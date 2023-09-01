Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited film Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has been doing well at the box office since its release. The movie hit the theatres on August 25 gathering Rs 10.69 crore nett on its opening day as per industry tracker Sacnilk and is likely to earn Rs 4 crore nett on its eighth day at the box office in India, according to early estimates. With this, the film's overall collection is expected to rake in approximately Rs 71 crore at the domestic box office.

After opening at a decent number on Friday, the film went on to collect Rs 16 crore nett on Sunday. The romantic comedy slowed down since its first Monday, however, it showed improvement on Thursday. As reported by Sacnilk, the film brought in Rs 7.50 crore on day 7 and may earn Rs 4 crore on day 8. The movie is also in direct competition with Gadar 2 in theatres, which has completed three weeks of its release and is still doing well after earning a whopping Rs 481 crore.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. The actor reprises his role of Karam, who decides to dress up as a woman with the name Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life, portrayed by Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. It has so far received positive reviews from the critics.