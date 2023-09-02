Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anaya Panday starrer comedy drama Dream Girl 2 is inching close to crossing the Rs 80 crore mark at the domestic box office by the weekend. The film which was earlier slated to hit the screens on July 7 was rescheduled to August 25. Despite arriving in cinema halls amid the Gadar 2 wave at its peak, Dream Girl 2 has been successfully finding its audience and managing to put up a decent box office collection.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 had an overall occupancy of 21.26% in Hindi on Saturday. The film helmed by Raaj Shaandilya witnessed growth at the domestic box office on day 9 of its release. On Saturday, Dream Girl 2 is likely to rake in Rs 6 crore nett in India. With this, the total comes to Rs 77.70 crore nett while the day 10 collections are likely to exceed Rs 80 crore mark.

While it is successfully running in theaters, Dream Girl 2 is also facing backlash for regressive content. Reacting to criticism, Ayushmann, who is known for choosing scripts that initiate a dialogue or have a message at its core laced with entertainment, said that Dream Girl 2 is a mass comedy meant for the single-screen audience.

Dream Girl 2's commercial success served as a career boost for both, Ananya and Ayushmann, as the film release followed hard on the heels of the ill-fated Liger and An Action Hero. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's banner Balaji Pictures, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to 2019 release of the same name.

