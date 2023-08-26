Hyderabad: The commercial success of the latest releases hints that the better days are here for the Hindi film industry. After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar 2, and OMG 2, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's latest release Dream Girl 2 adds up to the momentum that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan provided earlier this year. The early response to Dream Girl 2 is positive as the film opened with Rs 10.69 crore nett in India. On day 2, the film is likely to witness growth in numbers by 12%.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 is said to be minting over Rs 12 crore nett in the domestic market. In two days of its release, the film helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa amassed Rs 22.69 crore while it enjoyed an overall occupancy of 28.97% in the Hindi market.

Bankrolled by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 is made on a reported budget of Rs 35 crore. The film was released on over 2200 screens amid the Gadar 2 wave at the box office. Headlined by Ayushmann and Ananya, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapur, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Mano Joshi.

For both, Ayushmann and Ananya, Dream Girl 2 is an important release. While Ayushmann's debut action flick An Action Hero underperformed at the box office, Anaya also had a dud in Liger last year.

READ | Ananya Panday reveals whom she stalks the most on Instagram