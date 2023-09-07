Hyderabad: The release of Jawan has seemingly affected the performance of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's latest release Dream Girl 2 at the box office. On day 14 of its release, Deram Girl 2 is likely to witness a drop in numbers by 63.3%. The film helmed by Raj Shaandilya is close to entering the Rs 100 crore club, nonetheless, the task is challenged by the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 may earn Rs 1 crore nett in India on Thursday. With this, the total for Dream Girl 2 crosses Rs 95 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film had an overall occupancy of 26.63% in Hindi on September 7. Dream Girl 2 opened at Rs 10.69 crore and at the end of its first week in theaters, the film minted over Rs 67 crore in India.

Ayushmann and Ananya aside, Dream Girl 2 also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, and others in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the romantic comedy is a sequel to the 2019 release of the same name. The original starred Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann while the makers roped in Ananya Panday to play the lead in the sequel.

READ | Ananya Panday reveals whom she stalks the most on Instagram