Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana's recent flick Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday received a strong opening weekend at the box office. On its first Sunday, the movie is expected to gross over Rs 40 crore at the Indian box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer made Rs 10.69 crore on opening day, Rs 14.02 crore on the first Saturday, and is anticipated to have made over Rs 16 crore on the first Sunday.

As a result, Dream Girl 2 would probably bring in Rs. 40.71 crore by the end of its first weekend. The overall Sunday Hindi show occupancy for the comedy flick in India was 24.69%. On the third day of advance sales, the movie had sold roughly 1.50 lakh tickets, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The movie did well in some parts of north India and even managed to get a respectable reception in the marketplaces of central and south India.

Pune (40%), Jaipur (40%), Chandigarh (35%), National Capital Region or NCR (32%), Lucknow (32%), Mumbai (24%), Chennai (21%), Bhopal (21%), and Bengaluru (20%) are the major cities that helped Dream Girl 2 achieve such impressive opening numbers. The impending Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 30 is expected to bolster the movie's box office receipts, according to film critic and industry expert Taran Adarsh. Adarsh stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Raksha Bandhan holiday [on Wed; 30 Aug] will give Dream Girl 2 the necessary push to put up a SOLID SCORE in Week 1."

The 2019 box office smash Dream Girl's sequel, Dream Girl 2, is directed by Raaj Shaandilya. In Dream Girl 2, Karam, a young man from Mathura's middle class, falls in love with Pari, a lawyer from a privileged family. Karam adopts the persona of a woman named "Pooja" and begins working as a pub dancer in order to make quick cash and be able to marry Pari.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Asrani also play key roles. IMDb has given the movie a score of 6.4/10. Dream Girl 2 was released in theatres around the world on August 25.

