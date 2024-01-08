Hyderabad: Screen icon Amitabh Bachchan recently praised the breathtaking beauty of Lakshadweep and the Andaman Islands, emphasizing India's self-reliance amidst tensions sparked by critical remarks from Maldivian ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

Joining a chorus of voices including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, and Virender Sehwag, Bachchan echoed Sehwag's sentiments, viewing the situation as an opportunity for India to develop its infrastructure for tourism and bolster the economy.

Expressing admiration for the domestic destinations, Bachchan lauded the stunning beauty of the islands' waters, beaches, and underwater experiences, affirming, "Our own country offers the best." He stressed India's self-reliance, urging not to challenge it.

"I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters, beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable.. Hum Bharat hain, hum aatma-nirbhar hain, humari aatma-nirbharta par aanch mat daaliye. Jai Hind (We are India, we are self-reliant, don't test our self reliance. Jai Hind)," wrote the 81-year-old thespian on X.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian government took action against three deputy ministers for criticizing Modi's attempt to highlight Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist spot. Amid the controversy, comedian Vir Das humorously remarked on Lakshadweep gaining attention, while producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed her intent to explore Lakshadweep for an adventure holiday, advocating for Indian tourism.

Celebrities like Nimrat Kaur and Varun Dhawan also joined in, advocating for exploring Indian islands over foreign destinations, with Dhawan expressing regret for missing out on India's pristine beaches and eagerly planning his next holiday there.

Reports surfaced of Indians reconsidering trips to the Maldives due to the controversy, prompting the Maldivian foreign ministry to clarify that personal social media views didn't represent their official stance.