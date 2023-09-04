DONO TRAILER OUT RAJVEER DEOL PALOMA REDEFINE LOVE AND RELATIONSHIP IN CONTEMPORARY TIMES

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Makers of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma's debut movie Dono dropped the trailer on September 4. The film marks the star kids' foray into acting. The Rajshri and Jio Studio's production is all set to hit the theatres on October 5.

Dev (Rajveer), a friend of the dulhan (bride), meets Meghna (Paloma), a friend of the dulha (groom), against the backdrop of a grand destination wedding. A heartwarming journey between two strangers with one destination begins amid the celebrations of the big fat Indian wedding.

The trailer depicts Rajveer's character Dev as completely in love with the bride, while Paloma's character Meghna is single. However, the story is not as simple as it seems. It represents the twisted relationships of today's times, where Dev has gone to attend his one-sided crush's wedding and Paloma is there with her ex-boyfriend.

Rajveer has all the elements of the next B-Town chocolate boy, while Paloma as Meghna nails the girl next door aura. The two were a natural fit for the story of two naïve lovebirds.

Taking to Instagram, debutant Rajveer Deol informed fans about the trailer launch event scheduled for today. Sharing the poster, he wrote: "The grand trailer launch of #Dono is now just 2 hours away! We can't keep calm! #TrailerOutToday Stay tuned!! Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate Directed by @avnish.barjatya"

The production banner Rajshri Productions is celebrating its 75th anniversary with this film directed by its fourth generation. Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya is one of the production house's most renowned films. The film, a major hit, featured Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in it. The film is regarded as one of the most famous love stories ever made, and it became a cult favourite due to its soundtrack and Salman and Bhagyashree's chemistry.

Rajshri Productions has now collaborated with Jio Studios for their 59th feature production, Dono. The film is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya with creative inputs from Sooraj Barjatya.

