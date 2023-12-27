DOCUMENTARY ON APARNA SEN TO HAVE WORLD PREMIERE AT ROTTERDAM FILM FESTIVAL

Kolkata: Filmmaker Suman Ghosh's documentary on renowned actor Aparna Sen titled Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen is all set for its world premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The film festival is scheduled to be held in January 2024. Earlier, Suman Ghosh also directed the documentary The Argumentative Indian on Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen. It was released in 2019.

The director expressed his excitement about the documentary made on Aparna Sen through his social media a few days ago. He wrote, "Delighted to announce that my documentary on Aparna Sen - Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen - has been selected for world premiere at Rotterdam International Film Festival to be held in January 2024."

The director added, "First of all, the joy to make a film on someone whom I deeply love and respect. Both as a person and a filmmaker. Such a person is rare in todays world. Hence I wanted to explore her and delve into her world. Secondly, in my 15-year cinematic journey, I never made it to Rotterdam. I've been to several other top film festivals — but always found Rotterdam quite difficult to get to...."

ETV Bharat contacted the filmmaker to learn more about the project. Suman is currently in the United States of America. As a result, talking for a long time was impossible. However, the director expressed his excitement about the screening of the documentary at the revered film festival. When asked who else is on his list of documentaries, he said, "I haven't decided anything yet. But I would." Attempts to contact Aparna Sen in this regard proved futile.

Meanwhile, Suman Ghosh's Kabuliwala starring Mithun Chakraborty won the audience's hearts. The story revolves around Rahmat, played by Mithun. Rahmat's story unfolds in the bustling metropolis of Kolkata dating to 1965, with an Afghan man's paternal love for a young girl named Mini, played by the talented child performer Anumegha Kahali. The film tackles universal themes of love that knows no bounds, across geographical and cultural divisions. Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar play Mini's parents, and their powerful performances help deepen the story.