Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Vidya Balan and Illeana D'Cruz are all set to come up with a romantic drama film Do Aur Do Pyaar. On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, shared a motion poster on its Instagram handle.

Sharing the poster, the production house wrote in the caption, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!" Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships. In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hug to Sendhil Ramamurthy. Actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen giving a hug to Illeana D'Cruz.

Soon after the motion poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section. A fan wrote, "This is super exciting." Another commented, "Awaited @balanvidya." A social media user wrote, "Sendhil in an Indian movie?? Wow!! Never seen him in Indian movies earlier."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Vidya shared a cryptic post to make her fan curious about her upcoming project by writing on Instagram, "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!"