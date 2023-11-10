Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu excels at impressing everyone with her effortless yet sophisticated style. This time too, the Kushi actor took social media by storm with a couple of recent photoshoots ahead of Diwali. Fans can draw inspiration from Samantha's ethnic outfit choices for the upcoming festival.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Samantha shared a series of pictures showcasing herself in a breathtaking ivory lehenga adorned with intricate details and silver sequins. She opted for a natural makeup look, left her hair loose in soft curls, and accessorized with a snake-design necklace and a matching bracelet wrapped around the wrist.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Embracing this festive with @bulgari Beyond Time, Forever Bold. #HappyDiwali #Bulgari #BulgariJewelry #Serpenti." As soon as the photo was posted, fans flooded the comments section to praise the actor. One fan wrote, "The hair (followed by fire emojis)", while another user commented, "She looks absolutely stunning". Many others expressed their admiration by dropping fire and red heart emojis.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Samantha was last seen in the romantic drama Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film received mixed reviews but managed to surpass the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. Next up, Samantha will be appearing in the Indian version of Citadel, which also features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Directed by the duo Raj and DK, the plot of the adaptation has been kept under wraps. However, earlier this year, actor Priyanka Chopra discussed the interconnected storylines of the Indian remake of her show.