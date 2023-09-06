DIVYA SPANDANA DEBUNKS DEATH HOAX WITH LATEST TWEET SHARES BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM GENEVA HOLIDAY

Hyderabad: Actor-Congress leader Divya Spandana is alive and well. The Kannada actor was just the latest celebrity to undergo the social media age ritual of death hoaxes. Divya has not addressed the death hoax directly, nonetheless, her exchange with a well-wisher on Twitter was enough to squash down the ill-natured rumours.

Divya Spandana debunks death hoax with latest tweet

On Wednesday, a close friend of Ramya informed ETV Bharat that Ramya will soon put the rumours to rest. In a couple of hours, Divya took to Twitter to reply to a well-wisher who earlier in the day debunked the actor's death rumours. Divya's latest tweet reads, "🤗🤗♥️♥️ See you in namma uru soon!!!" Which means, "See you soon in our hometown." Amid the death hoax, Spandana also took to Instagram Stories to share a beautiful picture from her Geneva holiday.

Divya Spandana shares beautiful view from Europe holiday

On Wednesday, Thiru. KT Lakshmi Kanthan, Chairman of Congress' IT Cell also reacted to the grim rumours on Twitter and wrote, "Our beloved Former Social Media Chairperson Ms. @divyaspandana is ABSOLUTELY FINE. Rumors and some TV channel news are 100% WRONG." He concluded the tweet with hashtags like "#Verified" and "#DivyaSpandana."

Ramya, who has acted in several popular Kannada films, is also a former MP from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. She had also taken over as the social media head of the Congress party in the year 2017 and during her stint, Spandana was credited with upping the Congress' social media game. Recently, she returned to the screens with Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, which marked her return to the Kannada film industry.

