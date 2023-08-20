Hyderabad: Disha Patani is in the news again, this time for her reported romance with actor model Aleksandar Ilic. Disha Patani appears to have moved on from her breakup with her reported boyfriend Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Aleksander Alex Ilic, a Siberian model, is now often seen with Disha, sparking dating rumours. The actress recently released a video of him with her face tattooed on his arm, further fueling dating reports. Tiger's sister Krishna was also featured in the video.

In a video shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram handle, netizens could not stop noticing Aleksandar's tattoo. It was his tattoo that caught the attention as he had Disha's face tattooed on his arm. Disha posted the video on her Instagram stories, wherein she could also be seen with ex-beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.



The rumours about the two dating began after a paparazzi clip of Disha and Aleksandar hit the social media. The video was from a party that went viral on August 5 and was shared by a pap. It could be heard int he video that the actress presented him to her friends and referred to him as her "boyfriend." However, Disha is yet to confirm her relationship status with Aleksandar in public.

Disha was said to have been dating Tiger Shroff for about 6 years before their split in 2022. Almost every weekend, they would go on lunch and supper dates. During the epidemic, Disha spent the majority of her time with Tiger, his sister Krishna, and her mother Ayesha Shroff. The rumoured ex-couple never officially discussed their relationship.

However, Tiger in a char show revealed his single status and hinted at a breakup with Disha. Despite an alleged breakup, Disha and Tiger remain friendly. Rumours about their connection began when they collaborated on the song video Befikra in 2016. It was Disha's very first song. They later worked together on Baaghi 2 in 2018.

On the work front, Disha has taken on the role of director for the music video Kyun Karu Fikar, which will be released on August 21. Aside from that, she will co-star in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in whoch she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The actor also has Kanguva opposite Suriya.

