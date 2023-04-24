DISHA PATANI STUNS IN BLACK AS SHE DINES OUT WITH EX BEAU TIGER SHROFFS SISTER AND MOM

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Disha Patani who often draws attention for her chic outings and seductive photoshoots was spotted outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai s Bandra on Sunday Disha was accompanied by her rumoured exboyfriend Tiger Shroff s mom Ayesha Shroff and his fitness enthusiast sister Krishna Shroff The dazzling diva who still gets along well with the Shroffs left her fans in awe once again with her striking beauty In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram the actor could be seen wearing a stunning black skater dress with lace details She paired the dress with black boots and a black sling bag Krishna on the other hand opted for a bright yellow knotted crop top and a printed mini skirt Both the divas could be seen laughing together while exiting the restaurant and leaving in a car They were accompanied by Ayesha ShroffDisha and Tiger were once rumoured to be in a relationship According to reports the duo fell in love while filming their movie Baaghi The two had impeccable chemistry both on and off the screen But the couple broke up after dating for several years for reasons best known to them Tiger who made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 referred Disha to be his good friend and stated that he is single Also read Disha Patani surprises fitness trainer with unreal clean repsOn the professional front Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor John Abraham and Tara Sutaria She will next be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khannastarrer Yodha which is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha The project is currently in production and is expected to hit the theatres by July 7 2023 She also has Project K and Suriya s upcomingfilm Kanguva in her kitty