Disha Patani serves major fashion goals as she heads out with Krishna Shroff - watch
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff, who is Tiger Shroff's sister, share a strong bond and are frequently seen together. Recently, these two BFFs were seen in the city, leaving a restaurant in their fashion best avatar. The two were captured walking hand-in-hand as they exited an eatery in Mumbai post their dinner.
For the casual outing, Disha Patani, known for her role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's former girlfriend in the biographical sports drama film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, wore distressed denim shorts paired with a simple round-neck tee. The actor completed her look with black sneakers, minimal makeup, and her hair pulled down in soft curls.
As for her bestie Krishna, she opted for green-checkered pants and a white off-shoulder crop top. The Indian model and daughter of Jackie Shroff tied her hair in a half-bun and added a touch of style with a pair of fashionable sunglasses. Together, they made their way to their luxurious car.
Disha Patani's successful acting career includes notable films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns. Currently, she is filming the bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.
Additionally, she is also part of the action thriller film Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and starring Sidharth Malhotra. This exciting movie is set to hit theaters on March 15 next year. Disha Patani has also ventured into the South Indian film industry with her debut movie, Loafer. Currently, she is busy shooting for the Tamil language film Kanguva, marking Bobby Deol's Tamil debut.
