New Delhi: Bollywood actors Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday night graced the ramp for designers Dolly J, and Shantanu and Nikhil at India Couture Week. While Disha hopped onto the thigh-high slit trend, Sara and Aditya donned traditional attires designed by the couturiers for the fashion gala at Taj Palace in Delhi.

The Malang star walked the ramp in a shimmery silver outfit. The ensemble features a thigh-high slit skirt and a plunging bralette. For glam, she opted for minimal makeup and silver earrings. On her look, Disha said, "In the morning, I was in basketball shorts and now I'm in this beautiful ensemble. I like being feminine and right now, I feel like a goddess because of Dolly J."

On the other hand, Sara opted for a cream-hued lehenga adorned with ivory embellishments. She paired the stunning ensemble with a shimmery bustier blouse. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bride lehenga definitely amped up her overall look. Whereas Aditya was dressed in a cream bandhgala sherwani paired with white salwar. The standout detail in the outfit was the pocket extending into a pleated detail. The duo made an eye-catching appearance as they walked the runway for designers Shantanu and Nikhil. Their electrifying chemistry was a treat to watch.

Seems like Sara and Aditya wanted to showcase what their fans can actually expect from them in their upcoming film Metro In Dino. Yes, you read it right. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, which is billed as an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.” The movie is scheduled to release in March 2024.

While Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film's official title is Kalki 2898 AD. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Disha also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year. (With agency inputs)

