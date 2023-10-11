Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is currently in Doha, Qatar with her bffs. She delighted her fans with a short video from her trip on Wednesday. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the actor's glimpses with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote: "What a beautiful experience🖤thank you @qatarairways 🌸." Reacting to the video, Mouni Roy commented: "All love, err’ything ❤️🌟" Tiger's sister Krishna too commented saying: "Missing. 🥹🫶🏼"

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff is Tiger Shroff's sister and the daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. She is a fitness model and businesswoman and is often seen hanging out with Disha Patani. krishna shares the common zeal of fitness with the very fit Disha Patani.

She recently graced the Qatar F1 racing event, and her delight was excitement was much evident. She was joined at the occasion by her best friend, actress Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy. The Qatar Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event held in Qatar that began on October 8, 2018.

Krishna Shroff expressed her excitement about attending the event, saying, "Super delighted! I adore the atmosphere surrounding the sport, and the fact that it is taking place in a stunning location like Qatar only adds to its grandeur. It is a huge honour to be associated with this event."

This is not the first time Disha was seen with Krishna Shroff. The two share a great rapport despite rumours of Tiger breaking up with the MS Dhoni actor. She was recently seen outside a swanky restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra, accompanied by her reported ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and his fitness enthusiast sister Krishna Shroff. The stunning diva, who still gets along with the Shroffs, wowed her fans once more with her striking beauty.